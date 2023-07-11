Assassin's Creed Red May Release Sooner than Expected

Assassin's Creed Red may be releasing much sooner than we could've expected. The Assassin's Creed series is undeniably Ubisoft's biggest ongoing franchise and has managed to attain that status due to the variety it has injected over the years. The scope and scale of the series has expanded tremendously over the years until it became a full blown RPG. The series has also taken players to various points in history and served as a bit of an educational tool in some aspects. With that said, players have been demanding new games in different historical settings since the inception of the franchise with feudal Japan being probably the most requested.

Given all the other places the series has gone to already, it's almost shocking it hasn't happened yet, but it is finally in the works. Ubisoft confirmed last year that it is working on a number of new games in the series including a title named Assassin's Creed Red which is set in Japan. Given the game has nothing but a codename and a very, very, very brief CG trailer, it's speculated to still be a ways off, but it may be coming sooner than we expected. Someone named Arisa Lagunzad from the Business Development and Brand Partnership at Ubisoft posted on LinkedIn that they were looking for various partnerships for Assassin's Creed Red and suggested it would be released in 2024. This would be the first time we got an official release window, but of course, it could just be a typo or this window could even get pushed back as is sometimes tradition with Ubisoft.

It looks like a few months ago the Business Development and Brand Partnership teams at Ubisoft were looking for sponsorship partners for #AssassinsCreed Codename Red in 2024, which could act as a partial confirmation of the game actually being planned for 2024 at the moment! pic.twitter.com/m7mq2z3Gp5 — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) July 11, 2023

This would be the first time since 2015 that we got back to back Assassin's Creed games as Ubisoft is slated to release Assassin's Creed Mirage later this fall. Ubisoft is also reportedly working on a remake of Assassin's Creed Black Flag, but it has yet to be confirmed. We'll have to wait and see what happens, but it seems like we can probably expect a lot of Assassin's Creed in the next few years.

