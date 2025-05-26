Ubisoft Seemingly Teases Remake of One of the Best Assassin’s Creed Games

An official Ubisoft social media account may be teasing a remake of one of the best Assassin’s Creed games, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. AC Black Flag was released by Ubisoft back in 2013 as the sixth mainline installment in the series. And to this day, it is widely considered one of the best installments in the series alongside the likes of Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Previously, Ubisoft has confirmed that there is more than one Assassin’s Creed remake in the works. And equally previous reports claim one of these is a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. That is the background information. The new information is that over on social media platform X, the official Assassin’s Creed UK account hopped on a two month X trend to post about Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Now, it posting about the 12-year-old Assassin’s Creed game is odd enough, but using a two month trend that has since died out is even odder.

Now is there anything to the post — which can be seen below — we don’t know. But as you would expect, it has caught the attention of the Internet, and the replies some have taken it as a tease or a not-so-subtle nod and wink at what is in the pipeline.

It is worth noting that knowing what the rumors are, whoever runs the Assassin’s Creed UK X account could just be having some fun at the expense of Assassin’s Creed fans desperate for some official information and confirmation after years of rumors about a Black Flag remake.

Right now, this is the extent of the potential tease. If the situation evolves we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be sure to take this post and the speculation it has created with a grain of salt.

