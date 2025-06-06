Next Assassin’s Creed Game Reportedly Making Huge Change to the Series

The next Assassin’s Creed game — Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe — is reportedly making a major change to the series. Back in 2022, Ubisoft announced the next two Assassin’s Creed games: Assassin’s Creed Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. The former ended up being Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which released earlier this year. Up next is now Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe. Ubisoft has yet to reveal details on the latter other than the tease than that it is “a very different type of [Assassin’s Creed] experience.” A new rumor has shared some details on the game though, including word of a major change.

According to this recent rumor, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe features a female protagonist named Elsa, who is seeking revenge after her mother was executed in “witch trials” for the suspicion of being a witch. The rumor goes on to note that the game has a “dark, haunting tone.” What’s most interesting though is the protagonist Elsa, especially because there is no word of a dual male protagonist.

To date, there has never been a female protagonist in any mainline Assassin’s Creed game that has not been accompanied by a dual counterpart male protagonist. It’s only happened in a spin-off or two. There are various reasons for this, but the biggest is no doubt that player data shows over and over again that male protagonists are preferred to female protagonists by a considerable margin. Hence why every time there is a female protagonist, there is also a male protagonist for players to choose from and play, at least when it comes to Assassin’s Creed.

If Assassin’s Creed Hexe has a female protagonist and a female protagonist only, which this rumor gets at, it would be a first for the series and a major shake up. As for the source of this rumor, it is Ubisoft partner and leaker, Bunny. While there’s reason many are paying attention to the rumor, it is worth noting that there is not an extensive track record to bolster the claim.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not touched the rumor nor the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

