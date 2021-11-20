New Assassin’s Creed Update Has Black Flag Fans Happy

A new update on the future of Assassin’s Creed is good news for fans of some of the older games in the series, and, in particular, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, a fan-favorite entry in the long-running franchise. The encouraging update, which comes in the form of a new hire, comes on the back of worries from fans, many of which don’t know what to expect from the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, which is pitched as some type of hybrid between a traditional Assassin’s Creed game and a live-service game. That said, if this new hire is any indication of where the series is going, fans don’t need to worry.

Over on Twitter, Darby McDevitt — the narrative director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the lead writer of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Revelations — has announced he’s returning to Ubisoft after a year away from the company, which he only briefly returned to for work on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Why is this important? Well, for one, McDevitt is loved in the Assassin’s Creed community and has earned the reputation as loremaster of the series. Meanwhile, it also suggests that whatever Ubisoft is doing with the series, it’s not abandoning telling stories. In fact, it sounds like it’s doing the opposite, with McDevitt noting he’s “never been more excited” about the series and the stories he gets to tell

“It’s true! As I pondered my career over the past year, I focused on my desire to explore new ideas and unknown frontiers. Much to my delight, this is reflected in my return to Ubisoft to work on AC. I’m excited to continue my journey. Stay tuned,” said McDevitt. On a personal note, I have never been more excited about the places we’re going, and the stories I get to tell with this crew.”

At the moment, it’s unknown whether McDevitt is back to work on Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Right now, that’s the only game in the series that’s been announced, but according to rumors, a more traditional open-world single-player RPG Assassin’s Creed game — like Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins — is also in development. Whatever the case, fans are excited to see McDevitt back at Ubisoft and back working on Assassin’s Creed.