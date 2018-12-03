‘Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’ Player Spends Five Hours Swimming Across The Entire Map

There’s dedication, and then there’s the type of dedication that YouTube channel “How Big is the Map?” has shown in a recent video of theirs.

Each year open-world games seemingly get bigger and bigger, which in turn makes the job of the aforementioned channel — which walks/swims across said maps of open-world games — only more difficult and time-consuming. But somebody has to do it.

One of the bigger open-world games ever was Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, which released back in 2013, and which is a bit more bloated than usual because the game is meant to be traversed via ship.

But what happens if you swim across it from one corner of the map to another? Well, it takes a very, very long time.

“How Big is the Map” did exactly that. No breaks. No interruptions beyond some minor ones manifested by the game. Just straight up swimming.

So, how long did it take to cross the entire map doing this? Oh, just 4:51:15. You know, almost the same amount of time it takes to beat The Order 1886. No big deal.

The amount of patience and perseverance this takes is unimaginable to me. I can barely wait the time it takes for my PlayStation 4 to boot up. To spend five hours swimming across Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is godly levels of patience.

But it’s nothing new for the channel, which has done the same thing for other games like Fallout 76 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The channel even did a similar video for Just Cause 3, one of the biggest games ever in terms of map size. How long did that take? Oh, just about eight hours. You know, an entire work day or four times the amount of time it takes to speedrun The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

As you may know, all of the big open-world games coming this year are already out, except for one: Just Cause 4, which is apparently bigger than its predecessor. In other words, be sure to keep “How Big is the Map” in your prayers and shoot the channel a follow if you want to see it document how long it takes to traverse the maps of the industry’s biggest open world games.

