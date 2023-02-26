Assassin's Creed Report Shares New Details on Upcoming Japan Game

A new report tied to Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise has shared some brief new details on Codename Red. In the back half of 2022, Ubisoft announced Codename Red, which is a new Assassin's Creed installment that's part of Assassin's Creed Infinity that would finally take the series to feudal Japan. And while information on what Codename Red will have in store hasn't been disclosed very much just yet, we now have a better idea of what to anticipate when it arrives down the road.

Based on a new story from Insider Gaming, some early bits of information tied to Assassin's Creed: Codename Red have now dropped. Although there's still very little about the title that has been shared overall, Red is said to center around two different playable characters, which is something that Ubisoft has done previously with the series. Additionally, Red will be more stealth-focused than other recent Assassin's Creed installments. Beyond this, the report also goes on to state that the development of Codename Red is in "good shape", which suggests that we might end up hearing more about it at some point later this year.

As mentioned, Codename Red is set to be the first game that will release as part of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is going to be a new home of sorts for various Assassin's Creed campaigns in the future. Outside of Red, Ubisoft has also announced Codename Hexe, which will seemingly take the franchise to Salem in proximity to the witch trials of the late 1600s. Given that Red is set to arrive before Hexe, we likely won't hear anything about the latter title for quite a long period of time.

In the near term, a new, standalone entry in the franchise titled Assassin's Creed Mirage is poised to launch later on in 2023. Ubisoft hasn't yet said anything about Mirage to start off the new year, but whenever it does release, it will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

