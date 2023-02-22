Assassin's Creed Syndicate Getting Surprise Update to Fix PS5 Bug

Over seven years after first releasing, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin's Creed Syndicate will surprisingly be getting a new update this week. Prior to Ubisoft's soft reboot of the Assassin's Creed franchise with Assassin's Creed Origins, Syndicate was the last mainline entry to build off of the previous formula for the series. And while the game was largely well-received by fans, a recent problem on PlayStation 5 has prevented the game from being easy to return to in recent years.

In a message shared by Ubisoft today, the publisher revealed that title update 1.53 for Assassin's Creed Syndicate will be going live in the coming day, February 23rd, for those on PlayStation 4. Specifically, this update is said to address a problem with flickering that has occurred for those on PS5 who have tried to play the game via the console's backward compatible function. Although Syndicate is broadly compatible with PS5, for one reason or another, the game has been experiencing flickering which has led to fans making it known to Ubisoft for quite some time that a fix has needed to be implemented. Fortunately, that solution is now rolling out soon enough.

We're happy to announce that Assassin's Creed Syndicate will receive an update tomorrow, February 23, on PlayStation 4.



This update will provide a fix for flickering issues when playing on PlayStation 5. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/Q2Huord4Dq — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 22, 2023

As mentioned, Assassin's Creed Syndicate was the last entry in Ubisoft's open-world franchise that had quite a bit in common with the roots of the series. And while Syndicate had quite a few fans, the game didn't end up selling too well, which led Ubisoft to overhaul the franchise substantially in 2017 with AC Origins.

Interestingly, the Assassin's Creed series has now come full circle and will be getting a more old-school style title later this year with Assassin's Creed Mirage. Even though the latest entries in the franchise with AC Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla have all been hugely successful, Mirage will take place in a more confined setting and will be a much shorter experience overall compared to the aforementioned installments. As such, those who have fond memories of Assassin's Creed Syndicate will want to keep an eye on Mirage when it launches in the coming months.

Are you happy to see that Ubisoft is addressing this problem with Assassin's Creed Syndicate on PS5 so many years later? And will this prompt you to check the game out again for yourself?