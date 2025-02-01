Assassin’s Creed Mirage Supposedly Getting DLC

Originally pitched as an expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, 2023’s Assassin’s Creed Mirage promised to bring the series back to its roots, focusing on stealth and assassinations rather than the RPG-inspired gameplay seen in modern iterations of the franchise. While the scope of the game was increased after Ubisoft decided to make this a standalone title, it is still a much smaller experience than the likes of Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey. However, it seems the French publisher may have more stories to tell starring the game’s protagonist Basim Ibn Ishaq.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to a report by French media outlet Les Echos (as spotted by reliable Assassin’s Creed leaker j0nathan), Ubisoft has an agreement with multinational video game investment company Savvy Games Group to develop new story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Supposedly, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot met with the investment group, and agreed to make DLC, which the majority of it would be funded by the group. Specifics on the DLC are very sparse, but the report claims, like most added story content, could introduce new maps and characters to the game. When and if this would possibly release is unknown.

Play video

Related: Assassin’s Creed Game Gets Unexpected Update 11 Years Later

“A surprising decision, when Ubisoft had repeated several times that this game was self-sufficient and would not benefit from DLC,” reads a translated version of Les Echos’ Nicolas Richaud’s report. “But the lines moved in December when the Ubisoft boss flew to Saudi Arabia. Yves Guillemot was, in fact, part of the official delegation – including around fifty business leaders – having followed Emmanuel Macron during his state visit to Riyadh.”

“On this occasion, the CEO of the French company would have notably met managers of the Savvy Games Group, owned by the sovereign fund – the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – of Saudi Arabia,” continues the translated report. “Discussions which ultimately led to an agreement for a DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage whose development would be financed, in large part, by Savvy Games Group, according to our information.”

Like most rumors and speculation like this, take this with a grain of salt. Nothing has yet been confirmed or denied by the publisher or anyone else involved just yet. However, j0nathon has garnered a reputation to be one of the more informed leakers for the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Regardless, only time will tell how reliable all of this information is.

It would not be surprising if Ubisoft decided to make story DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Recently, the company revealed it was making drastic changes to its operations that would cut costs and increase profitability. As a result of this restructuring, studios have shut down, including the company’s San Francisco, Osaka, and Leamington locations. Additionally, this led to the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows getting delayed into March. A lot of pressure is on Shadows to do well, and could possibly lead to even more problems for the long-time developer.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and mobile. In our review, we gave it a 3.5 out of 5 saying the game “doesn’t always have quite enough to keep players engaged in a fulfilling way.”