Assassin’s Creed Game Gets Unexpected Update 11 Years Later

An Assassin’s Creed game from 2014 has just received an unexpected update from Ubisoft. In 2014, Assassin’s Creed was in a transitional phase. The peak of Assassins’s Creed defined by games like Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was behind the series. Meanwhile, its open-world RPG rejuvenation that began in 2017 with Assassin’s Creed Origins was still a few years out. When most think of Assassin’s Creed, they think of the older, classic Assassin’s Creed games or they think of the newer RPG Assassin’s Creed games. Ubisoft was releasing Assassin’s Creed games regularly during this in-between stage though.

One example of an Assassin’s Creed game from this era of the franchise is 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the seventh mainline installment in the series set between the events of 2012’s Assassin’s Creed III and 2013’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. As Assassin’s Creed fans may remember, it released on the same day as another Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed Unity, which it has some ties to. Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, it was notably the final Assassin’s Creed game developed for the seventh generation of consoles, aka the PS3 and Xbox 360.

What is also notable about the game is you play as a Templar rather than an Assassin. Typically, the Templars are the bad guys of the Assassin’s Creed series. That said, the game received mixed reviews, as most evident by its Metacritic scores that range from 71 to 74, depending on the platform.

All of that said, today Assassin’s Creed Rogue received a new update on PC via Steam that added Steam achievements to the 11-year-old game. Not only have Steam achievements been added, but they have been retroactively applied, so those who have played the game have already unlocked some or all of these Steam achievements.

“Side with the Templar Order as Steam Achievements are now available for Assassin’s Creed Rogue,” writes Ubisoft of the update. Complete challenges and unlock achievements while experiencing Shay’s fate to leave the Assassin Brotherhood. Tempt your principals, and join the Templar Order whether you’re a completionist or casually! Achievements will be retroactively earned for those accomplishments already completed in your journey.”

