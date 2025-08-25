Assassin’s Creed Game Getting Surprise Free DLC

Players of Assassin’s Creed just got some fantastic news that will likely further extend their playtime of the series as they continue plowing through Assassin’s Creed Shadows and wait for news about Codename Hexe. New content is coming later this year in the form of DLC for one of the most popular games in the franchise. The best part of this new announcement, though, is that this surprising DLC will be completely free to its players whenever it does arrive.

In a post published to the official Assassin’s Creed X account, Ubisoft revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be getting DLC later in 2025. This expansion content was said to be comprised of a new story chapter, gameplay improvements, and the addition of AlUla as a new location to explore. Critically, Ubisoft emphasized that they will be available “all for free.”

Assassin's Creed Mirage players, we have a surprise coming your way later this year!



📖 New story chapter & missions set in 9th century AlUla

🎮 Gameplay improvements for the base game and the new location

🎁 All for free



Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/8CjB3MRvfR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 23, 2025

After a nearly two-year wait following its initial release, the surprising update for Assassin’s Creed Mirage will add new content and tweak the existing game. While the details for what will ultimately be coming down the pipeline are somewhat vague, including a possible release date, the developers promised that it would be coming “later this year.”

Released back in 2023, Assassin’s Creed Mirage was, ironically, originally envisioned as a DLC itself for the series’ previous title, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The fully-fledged game, meant to encapsulate the essence of Assassin’s Creed, is now being expanded further with DLC, when it was previously thought to be a stopping point.

In a 2024 Reddit AMA with developers Stephane Boudon and Jean-Luc Sala, the team seemed to be doubtful about the idea of new content coming to the game in the future.

“We’re [thrilled] by the reception of Mirage! Mirage [had been designed] as a standalone experience without any DLC plan,” wrote Stephane Boudon in a Reddit post. “However, we have ideas on how we could extend the story of Basim, surely. But as of today, no post-launch content is planned for Mirage.”

Luckily, Assassin’s Creed Mirage fans will be getting new content after all, which confirmed rumors earlier this year that DLC would indeed be coming to the game. Assassin’s Creed fans were surprised, but also excited by the announcement.

This update to Mirage comes as players are waiting for more news of the mysterious Codename Hexe, which is rumored to be changing things up by featuring a female protagonist. News of the upcoming DLC for Mirage is also excellent timing for players who have a Steam copy, as there is currently a 70% off sale on the title until August 26th.

What are your thoughts on this surprise DLC release for Mirage? How does the game compare to other titles in the series, like the recently released Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which has been getting its own excellent updates?