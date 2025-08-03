New Assassin’s Creed Game Leaked by PlayStation

A new Assassin’s Creed game has seemingly been leaked by PlayStation, though right now it is unclear if it is the rumored next mainline installment, Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, Assassin’s Creed Code Invictus, or one of the remakes. Whatever the case, the fact a new Assassin’s Creed game is coming is not that notable — because of course — but what is notable is the leak actually suggests it will be out soon. As for the source of the new leak, it is actually PSN itself.

Over on social media platform X, PlayStation Game Size relies word of a new update to the backend of PSN that seemingly hints at a new Assassin’s Creed game. Unfortunately, while this indicates something is on the horizon due to the fact it would not be on the backend of PSN if it was not, it doesn’t actually divulge any details on what the game is. What can be seemingly ruled out is Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC because what has been uploaded does not follow the pattern of previous Assassin’s Creed DLC releases.

According to previous reports, Ubisoft is supposedly planning to release Assassin’s Creed Codename Invictus sometime this year. This game has previously been described as a smaller, more experimental multiplayer game. Given that it was said, previously, to be slated for a 2025 release, this is the most likely candidate at the moment, despite Ubisoft never officially saying anything about the rumored game.

Other possibilities include this being a remake. Ubisoft has confirmed, itself, that it is working on more than one Assassin’s Creed remake. Based on previous reporting, it is expected the first of these remakes will be a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. That said, this isn’t, according to previous reporting, slated to release in 2025. And the same thing goes for Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, the next mainline installment. Previous reporting has suggested it is nowhere near 2025 ready.

PPSA01490_00 = AC Valhalla

PPSA07231_00 = AC Mirage

PPSA20397_00 = AC Shadows



PPSA28183_00 (New) = AC ??? — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) July 28, 2025

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. What is seemingly clear is that something new from Assassin’s Creed is releasing soon, presumably before the end of the year, and it is not Assassin’s Creed Shadows DLC, though that is on the way.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

