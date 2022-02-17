Next Assassin’s Creed Game Release Window Reportedly Revealed

The next Assassin’s Creed game is reportedly further away than we thought. A recent report relayed word that a new Assassin’s Creed game is releasing before Assassin’s Creed Infinity. According to the report, the game is going to be a traditional Assassin’s Creed game, which is to say, not a live-service game like Assassin’s Creed Infinity. It’s also not going to be like the most recent installments in the franchise or, more specifically, like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Assassin’s Creed Origins, which is to say, a bloated open-world injected with action-RPG elements. The report claims the game is going back to the series’ stealth roots and will be smaller in scope, the latter a consequence of it reportedly starting development as an Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion. The report continues by claiming the protagonist is Valhalla character and assassin, Basim Ibn Ishaq, who finds himself in Baghdad to take down some targets. Lastly, the report claims the game is coming out this year, but the latest report suggests the game is actually coming later than this.

The report comes the way of Sacred Symbols host Colin Moriarty, a former IGN journalist best known for his PlayStation coverage and scoops. Over the years, Moriarty has broken many things. Most recently he relayed word of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Demon’s Souls Remake before they were revealed.

According to Moriarty, the game isn’t scheduled to release later this year as previous reports have claimed. Rather it’s reported that the game is releasing in the first two months of 2023, or at least this is what Moriart’s source has told him.

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report. What is here, should be taken with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable and reputable in the past, it doesn’t negate the fact that we are dealing with unofficial information that is subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft hasn't touched this new report or any previous reports about this new and rumored Assassin's Creed game. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.