‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Glitch Makes You a Permanent Cultist

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a stunning open-world game with a thrilling narrative and plot twists galore. That being said, a game of this size is bound to have a few issues and when running through a particular quest today – I ran into one that pretty much made me a permanent cultist.

Spoiler Warning! Below details a quest that is a part of the main story. Intentionally kept vague but will contain story-specific details.

There is a quest in which Kassandra / Alexios must infiltrate a cult. Donning the traditional garb to blend in, it’s paramount that the player does not get unmasked for who they are. Unfortunately because of a new bug, that Cultist swag? It doesn’t go away.

When leaving the quest area to talk to the next point of contact, I noticed that I couldn’t get out of the outfit. When I did my first playthrough on PlayStation 4 for review purposes, I didn’t have this issue so I knew instantly it was a bug. When I tried to equip a different armor set, nothing worked – I still looked like Death and a Philosopher had a love child that decided hobo-chic was the way to go.

Unfortunately when I talked to Ubisoft tech support, they just said to submit a ticket. Though this means the bug is known for future hot fixes, that also meant that I had to redo that entire quest over again. I noticed a few other players were having similar issues over on Reddit, and pretty much the only solution we could all come up with was to simply reload an older save.

If you’re about to go into this quest to infiltrate the cultists, save – often.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.

It's the game that Assassin's Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.

