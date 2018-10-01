Play ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ for Free With Google’s Project Stream

Select people have an opportunity to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for free this week through Google’s new “Project Stream” service.

Revealing the new streaming service through a post on Google’s technology blog that shared some Project Stream details, Google announced that the first game people would be able to stream through the service would be Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The partnership with Ubisoft makes for an ambitious start to the streaming project by bringing the new Assassin’s Creed game right to players’ Google Chrome browsers, but the gameplay footage above that was captured from the streaming service indicates shows that the game is capable of streaming in 1080p quality at 60fps in players’ browsers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To test the new streaming service and let players witness it for themselves, Google is holding a Project Stream test on October 5th. By signing up for the Project Stream test run ahead of the start date, hopeful applicants can look to secure their spot in the Project Stream test.

“There are limited spaces available for Project Stream, but if you’re interested in participating, you can apply on our website. Project Stream is geared toward home internet connections capable of 25 megabits per second, and you must be 17 years or older and live in the U.S. to participate (other requirements can be found on the help center).”

Google’s signup page for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey test asks applicants to share their email address and zip codes to potentially gain access to the test. Additional details that were listed on the site indicated that the test won’t end with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey seeing how people who are accepted into the Project Stream program will have access to the streaming service until mid-January. That detail and more were found alongside the signup form and can be seen below:

Spots are limited, and filling out this form does not guarantee access

Players who are accepted into the program will have access until mid-January

Requirements: For U.S. residents who are 17 or older A computer with reliable internet access (we’ll test it for you) A controller or mouse & keyboard to play A Google Account, a Ubisoft account, and Chrome

Additional terms and conditions apply

Google’s Project Stream test will begin with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on October 5th, but Google hasn’t revealed additional details on the project yet.