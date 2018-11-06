‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Level Cap Is Being Increased

Ubisoft announced on Tuesday that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s level cap is being increased to make way for new challenges and events.

Sharing the details of the level cap increase in a video update for November, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s live content director Bruno Guerin confirmed that the level cap will be increased by at least 20 levels in an update coming sometime this month. He acknowledged that some players had already hit the level cap of 50, possibly before even completing the game, and said Ubisoft has plans to increase it. While roaming around Ancient Greece and completing side missions and challenges between tackling the main quest, some players were quickly finding that they were progressing towards the level cap without having completed the majority of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, it’s true that some of our players actually reached level 50 without even touching half of the game,” Guerin said. “We plan on increasing the level cap by 20 levels this month to account for what the game still has to offer as well as some of the new content that we keep on bringing.”

Check out what’s next for #AssassinsCreedOdyssey! New Monthly Update article and video are live now! — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) November 6, 2018

For those who have already reached level 50 and might be miffed at the idea of missing out on all the experience they would’ve gotten had the level cap been increased prior to the upcoming update, Ubisoft said it has plans for those players as well. Anyone who reached level 50 will have all of the experience points that would’ve contributed to their level gains past 50 converted into ability points when the update is released, so they’ll be able to spend those and continue leveling up past 50.

While Guerin’s comments indicated that the level cap will be increased by 20 levels, the wording of Ubisoft’s article that accompanied the video alluded to the possibility of a higher level cap. The text said it would be increased “by no less than 20 levels,” so it’ll be raised by 20 at a minimum.

“Later this month we will increase the level cap by no less than 20 levels,” Ubisoft’s article about the November update plans said. “This will be available for all players. For our players who have reached level 50, the XP earned before the level cap update will be rewarded with new ability points.”

Ubisoft has more Assassin’s Creed Odyssey plans beyond the level cap increase which can be seen here through the update article or through the video above.