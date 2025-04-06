New Seven Deadly Sins Game Teased

The Seven Deadly Sins remains an incredibly popular Anime and Manga franchise, recently spawning a successful sequel series after the end of its original story. With so much already out there to enjoy, The Seven Deadly Sins fans might start to feel spoiled, as a brand new open-world RPG game set in the universe has just been teased. Though not much has yet been revealed about the game, the teasers and the game’s X account reveal some information about the game’s setting, telling us the plot of the RPG’s story as well as showing off some incredible artwork depicting the setting.

The upcoming game, called The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, was teased through trailers on X and appears to be an open-world action game telling a new story within the Seven Deadly Sins universe.

「A New Fate is Being Written for Britannia…」

The Book of Stars has opened, and the timeline begins to shift.



✦The Official Teaser Website for <The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin> is Now Live!✦

Visit the link below and prepare for the adventure ahead!



▶ Go to the Teaser Website… pic.twitter.com/vbb5IHAurn — The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin (@7DSO_EN) March 25, 2025

The reigns have been handed over as The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse follows a new generation of heroes within the Fantasy anime’s universe. According to promotional material and the official X account of the upcoming game, one of these new heroes, the son of Meliodas and one of the Four Horsemen, Tristan, seems to be the primary antagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. As the account description states, “Join Tristan on a new adventure to fix the distorted timelines with the Book of Stars!”

According to this same description, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin may be a story about time travel, potentially having players go back and relive famous moments from the anime which have been slightly altered by some corrupting influence. One trailer of the game also shows gameplay from the perspective of the original protagonist Meliodas, showing that players will definitely get to play as this fan-favorite and that he will likely serve a role in the game’s story.

promotional art for the seven deadly sins: origin

With The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse recently ending its second season and the manga on an indefinite hiatus, now just might be the best time for a Seven Deadly Sins video game, giving players something to tide themselves over while they wait to see the future of the franchise. The game’s publisher, Netmarble, has also created a website to tease the upcoming game, but currently, there is no further information available.

Are you excited for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin? What are your predictions for the game?