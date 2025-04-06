Who Voices Nitwit in A Minecraft Movie? 

With A Minecraft Movie now out in theaters, kids and adults alike are running to the cinema to see their favorite game brought to life. Critics already have so much to say about the movie’s recent entrance into our lives, some positive and some negative. If you’ve been following trailers and news closely surrounding the movie, you already know that Jack Black, Jason Momoa, and Jennifer Coolidge, among many other familiar faces, all play a special part in this movie. But did you know that Nitwit, a villager who piqued our interest the moment he entered a portal in the official trailer, is voiced by actor, comedian, and writer Matt Berry?

Warning: Spoilers related to A Minecraft Movie are ahead.

Matt Berry is a Perfect, Hilarious Fit for a Villager

From the moment the initial trailers for A Minecraft Movie started to drop, we knew that a villager would be going through a portal into the real world. The villager, as it turns out, is named Nitwit and is voiced by Matt Berry and acted by Bret McKenzie. Nitwit’s head in the movie is CGI but McKenzie played him inside the costume. Though Nitwit only speaks Villager throughout the movie, he learns how to speak English by the end credits.

You may remember Berry from hilarious roles in What We Do in the Shadows, Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace, and many other memorable films. With his unique grasp on comedic timing and quirkiness, we’re not at all surprised that he was cast in this role. He is also not the only one with connections to both What We Do in the Shadows and now A Minecraft Movie, as Jemaine Clement is also involved in both films.

But Who Is Nitwit?

We first witness Nitwit the villager entering a portal into the real world before he stumbles directly into the path of a car, getting struck. Who else is behind the wheel but Vice Principal Marlene, played by Jennifer Coolidge. Aside from being shocked and appalled by the size of Nitwit’s head, she also asks if he is okay. VP Marlene is divorced from her schoolteacher ex-husband, which sets up the perfect scenario for her to find a new love interest that just so happens to be Nitwit.

In the span of a day’s time, Nitwit begins to learn English, VP Marlene learns Villager speak, and the two lovebirds totally hit it off. We even discover that the two are getting hitched by the end credits. It’s a match made in Overworld, right? But if you still have yet to see the movie and witness Nitwit for yourself, you’re in for a real treat as Matt Berry knocks the role out of the ballpark. Also, remember to stick around for not just a post-credits scene featuring Nitwit and VP Marlene, but also for a second post-credits scene that is filled with more surprises for Minecraft fans.

What do you think of the casting choices for A Minecraft Movie? Have you seen the movie and, if so, did you love it? Let us know in the comments!