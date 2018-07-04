Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Main Theme Released, Available For Download

We’re still a few months away from the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which isn’t going to go after its prey until early October. However, Ubisoft has given us a taste of what the game’s epic soundtrack will be like with the title Odyssey track available for streaming and purchase.

Available through the UBILOUD YouTube channel, the title track, dubbed “Legend of the Eagle Bearer,” will definitely get you in the mood to do some assassinating in the forthcoming game. It’s a track produced by The Flight, or, more collectively, composers Joe Henson and Alexis Smith.

If those names sound familiar, it’s because the duo previously worked on Alien: Isolation and Horizon Zero Dawn. So they definitely know their stuff.

This is a surprising release for Ubisoft, as we weren’t likely to get a taste of the soundtrack closer to the game’s release. But it’s now available for listening above. You can also find it on Spotify, as well as for purchase on iTunes for $1.29 in case you feel like adding it to your collection.

There should be more of this great soundtrack to come in the months ahead. And it’ll probably sound just as fantastic as the track above.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been building up all sorts of excitement since its official reveal at E3 last month. Here are the game’s features:

Write your epic odyssey to become a legendary Spartan hero. Forge your path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds in an ever-changing world shaped by your choices.

EARLY ACCESS + SEASON PASS WITH GOLD – Get the game three days early and continue your odyssey with the Season Pass.

LEGENDARY SPARTAN HERO – Embark on your journey from outcast to legendary Spartan hero.

ANCIENT GREECE AWAITS – Explore an entire country full of unexpected encounters in untamed environments and bustling ancient cities.

CHOOSE YOUR PATH – Your choices shape the world around you. Play in a living world that constantly reacts to your every decision.

FIGHT EPIC BATTLES – Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other.

SAIL THE AEGEAN SEA – Recruit crewmembers and customize your ship as you explore and battle your way on the open seas.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.