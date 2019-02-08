‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ New Game Plus Mode Coming Soon With New Tea Meme Reveal

New Games+ Modes are a great feature that allows players to revisit a familiar title without having to start from scratch. Since Assassin’s Creed Odyssey lets players choose between two siblings and choice does affect how the game ends, this mode is definitely one that players have been asking for and our now getting courtesy of a tea meme.

Today’s Tea: ) )

) ( ) )

_(___(____)____(___(_

\ New Game+ / _

\ is / |

\ coming /____ |

\ this /

\ month /

\_______/ — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) February 7, 2019

We don’t have an exact date yet though a new blog post should be coming shortly to reveal more. With more post-launch content on the way and the team making some core changes to the latest Legacy of the Blade DLC, it will be interesting to see how many players return to see what their playthrough could have been with the new mode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC alongside a brand new expansion seen in Legacy of the First Blade. Want to learn more about the expansive open-world title?

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment,” reads our full review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”

Thoughts on the new Game Plus mode coming so late? Excited to dive back into the world of ancient Greece? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!