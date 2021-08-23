Assassin's Creed Odyssey Getting Major Update on PS5 and Xbox Series X

✖

Even though Assassin's Creed Valhalla might be the most recent entry in the long-running action-adventure series, Ubisoft has today announced that it will soon be bringing a pretty major update to the game that preceded it, Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Notably, this new update will solely be to improve how the game runs on next-gen hardware with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Revealed by Ubisoft this afternoon, a new update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is set to roll out in the coming day that will bring 60fps support to the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This patch, which is version 1.6.0, is slated to go live at 2:00am EDT on August 24 and will be roughly 370MB on Xbox and 470MB on PlayStation. No additional improvements are said to be included in the patch outside of this upgrade to the frame rate.

The key thing to note about this update for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is that it's not a full-blown next-gen "upgrade" for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Since both consoles were released at the end of last year, many studios have been pushing out new updates to adapt their games to next-gen platforms and have in the process created dedicated ports for these devices. Instead, this patch for Assassin's Creed Odyssey is simply going to make the game that much better in its backward compatible form. Whether or not a dedicated new version of the game would ever come about for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in the future remains to be seen.

