Assassin's Creed Odyssey Is Getting Valhalla-Inspired Armor

Ubisoft has revealed that it is adding a new armor set to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the most recent Assassin's Creed title which is set in Ancient Greece, in a new update. While the company hasn't come right out and said that the new armor is inspired by Assassin's Creed Valhalla, it is fairly obvious that the new "Northern Traveler's Set" is. It's unclear exactly how players will be able to obtain the new armor, and it's just as likely that it will appear in the game's store as it is some kind of new quest.

Beyond the new armor set itself, the most notable changes in the new Assassin's Creed Odyssey update, according to Ubisoft, are a couple different bug fixes. You can check out the notes on the update from the company right here.

We're releasing #AssassinsCreedOdyssey Title Update v1.5.4 tomorrow, July 16! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 15, 2020

Here is what the new Northern Traveler's Set looks like in Odyssey:

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

"England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The new update hits today. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 17th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will also release for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the next-gen consoles launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of Assassin's Creed Valhalla so far? Are you interested in dipping back into Odyssey for the new armor? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

