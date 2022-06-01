Assassin’s Creed Origins Gets Long-Awaited Next-Gen Update

Assassin’s Creed Origins is about to receive a big next-gen update. Assassin’s Creed Origins is one of the best games in the series, partially because it was the first game that wasn’t on an annualized schedule. Ubisoft allowed its teams to take its time with the game and flesh it out, allowing for a major evolution of the formula. The game took on a much heavier focus into the RPG elements that had slowly been introduced in the prior games. This soft-reboot of the series took a number of steps forward and received great reviews and lots of commercial success.

Now, the game will be taking advantage of new hardware. Ubisoft has confirmed that it will be adding a 60 FPS boost to Assassin’s Creed Origins on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. The update will be released later this week on June 2nd and create a silky smooth experience for both new and returning players. Assassin’s Creed Origins will also make its way to Xbox Game Pass on June 7th, so players will be able to test out the new performance without having to drop any extra money if they already have a Game Pass subscription. It’s unclear if this new update will add anything besides 60 FPS, but it’s still a welcome addition that will heighten the experience and help cement it as one of the definitive games of the series.

You've been waiting, and now the winds of Egypt are calling….



Experience Assassin's Creed Origins in 60FPS – available for PS5 and Xbox Series consoles on June 2.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/SxxiyTROE0 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) May 31, 2022

As of right now, Ubisoft hasn’t offered a ton of information on the future of the Assassin’s Creed series, but a new, grand open-world entry isn’t expected to release this year. A linear entry in the series is rumored to release within the next yearc, but Ubisoft has yet to say much about the game. If a new game is coming within the next 12 months, it’s likely Ubisoft will offer more details at one of the summer gaming events in the coming weeks.

Are you going to try Assassin’s Creed Origins in 60 FPS? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.