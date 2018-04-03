Assassin’s Creed Origins Gives Players Tons of Control With New Tool

Assassin’s Creed Origins is giving PC players a level of control that’s unheard of in past Assassin’s Creed games this month.

As part of the monthly update that previews everything Ubisoft has planned for Assassin’s Creed Origins, the April update that was just released announced news of a new player tool called the Animus Control Panel. Ubisoft said that this tool is one that hasn’t been seen in any other Assassin’s Creed game before Origins and will allow players to customize their world in many different ways.

“For the first time in an Assassin’s Creed game, players will be able to tweak some game parameters to create their own game experience, thanks to the Animus Control Panel for PC,” Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins announcement read. “The Animus Control Panel will be deployed on PC later this month. Ever fancied having three animal companions? The Animus Control Panel is your go-to.”

The announcement post also detailed the specifics of everything that’ll be adjustable within the Animus Control Panel including movement speed, underwater breathing, damage levels, and much more.

75 parameters within 11 categories

Three pre-created presets available

Presets created by players can be shared on a dedicated forum

The Animus Control Panel is embedded in Uplay Library’s page

Unfortunately for console players, this tool will only be available for those on the PC platform just as the announcement indicated. PC players may have already figured out how to adjust their own settings in the past to achieve some of what the Animus Control Panel offers, but the release of the tool for all PC players will make it easy for anyone to adjust settings without any know-how.

The Animus Control Panel isn’t available just yet for PC players, but more information on the tool will be made available closer to its release along with a dedicated forum where players can discuss it. When it’s eventually released, you can expect all kinds of ideas being discussed and made into realities as players show off their most innovative Assassin’s Creed Origins modifications.

In addition to the Animus Control Panel, the Trials of the Gods will also be continuing the weekly rotation for the month. This means that powerful Egyptian gods like Sobek and Anubis will be available for challenges based on the schedule below.