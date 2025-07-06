Nintendo Switch 2 Users Warned Not to Get Banned For This Mistake

Nintendo Switch 2 users have been warned one mistake can permanently cost them their console, though this appears to be the result of error more than deliberate policy. Over on the Switch 2 Reddit page, one early adopter of the new Nintendo console relayed word that after letting their family use their Nintendo Switch 2, they found their console banned, which in turn prevented any Nintendo service from being accessed on the console, including the Nintendo eShop.

What happened? Well, one of the family members changed their username to “Twink Link,” which triggered an flagging, and then a ban not long after. That said, while the username was flagged, which resulted in the ban, Nintendo support revealed that the username being flagged was an accident. In other words, this username change should not have resulted in the console being banned, but it was. To this end, Nintendo Switch 2 users should make note of this problem, as it may result in spending unnecessary time with Nintendo Support trying to get it fixed.

“Be careful with Switch 2 usernames,” reads the post in question. “I let everyone in my family use my Nintendo Switch 2 system and as a result, my sister used it. Her username was recently changed to Twink Link and… console ban. I am fully prevented from accessing any Nintendo services at all on the system.”

As some have pointed out, it is odd to be banned for words the console allows to be inputed. That said, as noted the banning is a result of an error in the system, not deliberate design. Whether Nintendo will fix this though, remains to be seen. It is now aware of the problem, in some capacity at least. Interestingly, this also confirms that you can get your Nintendo Switch 2 unbanned after it has been banned, but this likely depends on the offense and whether or not it was the result of an error.

It is worth noting that while the user provided proof they were indeed banned, the reason they gave could have been made up. Still, Nintendo fans should be cautious when making their Nintendo Switch 2 usernames as Nintendo is famously very strict on such matters.

