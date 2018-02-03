Assassin’s Creed Origins Officially Cracked, According to Hackers

While pirate really belong in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag in-game, that doesn’t stop the IRL software versions from trying to get into the latest installment with Origins. After three long months, a well-known Italian crew have announced they have officially cracked the code in order to get past the DRM protections.

In the appropriately titled ‘CrackWatch’ subreddit, the group that has been trying to cross that threshold for months have finally declared their victory. This is actually kind of impressive when you take into account the various layers of security Ubisoft put into place with their latest title following player feedback regarding certain protective maneuvers draining their system’s resources. But it’s here, and it has officially been cracked.

As far as this particular group of hackers go, CPY (CONSPIR4CY) is well-known within this community with highly publicized hacks with games such as the recent Resident Evil 7. As the protection of Denuvo ages, so does the stronghold of anti-piracy protection and the more outdated versions can be cracked within a day. With the newer, more updated versions – pirates are finding it more and more difficult to get through those security gates.

Now that the breach has been successfully completed, it will be interesting to see how Ubisoft responds and whether or not they will continue using their systems in place. Now that Assassin’s Creed Origins is outside of that initial window for prime sales, they might just choose to take down all together now that its initial purpose has been satiated.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. To hear our thoughts on the latest addition to the AC franchise, here’s a blurb from our full review below:

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.”