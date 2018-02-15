Assassin’s Creed Origins Eastern Dynasties Gear Now Available

With the Discovery Mode available in Assassin’s Creed: Origins, many players might be looking to fully equip Bayek with only the best of the best gear out there. To explore the vast lands of Egypt in style, a new Eastern Dynasty Pack has been announced to give a new twist to the character’s style.

“Succumb to the far eastern fashion and bring a fresh new take on slaying your foes with graceful yet deadly weapons from the Assassin’s Creed Origins Eastern Dynasties Gear Pack. This pack unlocks the Celestial Raiment outfit, the Sword of Goujian, the Guardian Lion Shield, Courage and Justice (Dual Swords) and Hou Yi’s Bow (Warrior Bow).”

You can check out all of the new items in the video above, including the impressive looking dual swords, that are available now.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. For more one why you should give the latest Assassin’s Creed game a chance, and why we’re calling it the perfect comeback for a franchise that was growing stale, check out a blurb of our full review here:

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the largest game in the franchise. That expansiveness was evident by the sheer size of the map and all of the various quests and areas to explore. Just looking at the tackling the main campaign and leaving some of the lesser side quests until a later time, that only let me discover about half of what the game had to offer. The team did a phenomenal job with recreating the beauty that continues to enrapture history lovers. The architecture, the ever fluid environmentals, the dynamic subtlies that make you feel lost in a real world; everything about this entry into open-world was done right.

All in all, Assassin’s Creed Origins offers a truly stunning game experience that is unique, yet familiar at the same time. Origins is the comeback title that many veterans of this long-standing franchise have been begging for and we’ve finally got it. A thrilling story, immersive and dynamic environments, characters you truly can’t help but to admire and care for – Origins is it. It’s the game that Assassin’s Creed fans deserve as well as a truly charming experience for those gamers just coming in.