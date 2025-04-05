Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals X-Men Character Is Being Added Next

A new Marvel Rivals leak has seemingly revealed that the next character being added to the game, after the already announced characters, such as Emma Frost, is going to be an X-Men character. And it looks like this character is going to be a support character. Now, we know X-Men content is on the way, so this isn’t exactly the most revelatory new intel, however, the timeline and order of this content has not been announced or leaked. And it still hasn’t, not in totality, but we do have a better idea of the pipeline.

The new leak comes the way of XOXLEAK on social media platform X. For those unfamiliar with this name, they are a prominent and reliable Marvel Rivals leaker. That said, their information is not derived from inside sources, but datamining the game’s files. To this end, they have discovered evidence that points to Professor X coming in the near future.

The reason the dataminer thinks this is because the character is receiving work and changes in the back end that other characters are not. The reasonable conclusion based on this is that he’s the furthest along in development and furthest in the pipeline.

As the dataminer notes in the X post below, Professor X is listed as a support character with the following abilities: X-Men Collection, Potential Stimulation, and Mind Projection. These are, of course, placeholder names.

The thing with datamining leaks is that while everything above is indeed in the files, and available for anyone to check, it’s all a work in progress. There is no guarantee any of this work will see the light of day. More than this, there is no guarantee there won’t be changes that push Professor X back in the pipeline. And of course, while it reasonable to take recent activity above by NetEase Games as evidence that Professor X is going to be the next character announced for Marvel Rivals, this is just informed speculation.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, this leak has not drawn out NetEase Games for comment and we do not suspect that will change as it has not commented on previous Marvel Rivals leaks. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more Marvel Rivals coverage — including all of the latest Marvel Rivals news, all of the latest Marvel Rivals rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Marvel Rivals speculation — click here.