Assassin’s Creed Origins And Final Fantasy XV Crossover ‘A Gift From The Gods’ Now Live

A Gift from the Gods is more like a gift from Ubisoft as two epic franchises collide once more for the crossover of the century featuring Assassin’s Creed Origins and Final Fantasy XV. Plus, who doesn’t want to be an assassin riding around on a chocobo? Anybody who says they don’t is downright lying and you can’t trust them.

Ubisoft had this to say about the event when it was first announced:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Players will be able to discover some long-lost secrets in the Giza region starting on December 19. Entering in the proximity of the right spot will prompt a new quest to appear. Follow the instructions on the screen to begin your journey.

We won’t spoil this unique experience, but we will tell you that players who complete the quest will be rewarded with an ultimate gift from the gods, which also includes a new feathery mount! Kweh!”

As day two kicks off, all you need to do is check out your newly added missions to the mission mini map. Once spotted, make your way over to the designated diamond where you will be able to explore a tomb hosted by Ardyn from Final Fantasy XV. It’s not just about experiencing a neat little crossover either, the gear drops from the event are worth it too!

After completing the mission required, players will be able to earn the Engine Blade of Noctic, the Ziedrich Shield of Gladio, and a weird (but we need it) Chocobo/Camel hybrid mount. Because science. And it’s Ubisoft. This is a neat way for the franchises to round each other out, especially after Final Fantasy hosted their own Assassin’s Creed event!

Assassin’s Creed Origins is now available, as well as the Gift from the Gods mission. All of the above are now playable on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC!