Assassin's Creed x PUBG Crossover Announced

Krafton and Ubisoft are teaming up to bring Assassin's Creed into both PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobile soon via some new skins and other cosmetics for players to equip. Both PUBG and its mobile spin-off will also host unique events related to the Assassin's Creed series, too. All of this is scheduled to kick off in August at which point the collaborations will continue until mid-September, Krafton announced this week.

Based on the announcement, it appears this crossover is a one-way deal with PUBG and New State Mobile getting all the Assassin's Creed goodness and not the other way around. The cosmetics and events differ between the two games as do the dates for the events, but their contents are comparable.

It's worth pointing out that the PUBG event detailed in an associated press release will give players the chance to "earn" certain cosmetics while the New State Mobile crossover allows players to "obtain" them, so it's unclear from those wordings alone how, exactly, players will be able to acquire this gear regarding in-game acquisitions or straight up purchases. Additionally, the New State Mobile details state that there will be over 30 Assassin's Creed items available, but only a few of them are referenced. Regardless, you can find the known contents of the games' crossovers listed below:

“Where other men blindly follow the truth, remember, nothing is true. Where other men are limited by morality or law, remember, everything is permitted. We work in the dark to serve the light.” @assassinscreed pic.twitter.com/6Ivoe6Ah2a — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) July 28, 2022

PUBG: Battlegrounds' Assassin's Creed Crossover

Costumes (x2 sets)

Bag Skins (x2 sets)

Parachute Skin

Emote

Gun Charm

Spray Item (x2 sets)

New State Mobile's Assassin's Creed Crossover

Ezio's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Shay's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue

Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin

Vehicle Skins (x2)

Parachute Skin

Wappen

For the PUBG, players will find that Abstergo Industries has taken over the Haven map with a hidden Animus machine found on the map alongside Leap of Faith ledges planted on a building's roof. New State Mobile will offer players daily login bonuses with story missions offering additional rewards upon completion.

The PUBG event will run from August 17th to September 22nd while the New State Mobile event will run from August 18th to September 21st.