Assassin's Creed Remake Rumors Addressed by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has addressed the various rumors of an Assassin's Creed remake. It goes without saying that the Assassin's Creed series is one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Ubisoft has managed to cultivate something that has sold over 200 million copies and has even stretched beyond gaming. To date, there have been books, a live-action movie, spin-off games, and now Netflix is even working on a live-action series and animated show. It's pretty unlikely anyone thought it would become this massive multi-media series when it began on Xbox 360 and PS3 in 2007, but here we are. Recently, there were rumors that Ubisoft would celebrate the 15th anniversary of the series by going back to where it all began, but it seems that may not be accurate.

Rumors of an Assassin's Creed remake have been swirling all year, with one even coming from an accurate leak about Assassin's Creed Mirage before it had been revealed. The rumor suggested that the newly announced Assassin's Creed Mirage would be used as a foundation for the remake and it would be included in the new game's season pass. However, Ubisoft says no such remake even exists. Assassin's Creed executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté told Axios in an interview that there is no remake of the first game or a "crossover" game set in Egypt in development. In fact, it seems Ubisoft laid out all of the upcoming Assassin's Creed games at its Ubisoft Forward event.

Whether the recent rumors and fan interest will push Ubisoft to remake the game remains to be seen, but it certainly seems to be something that players want. Given Assassin's Creed Infinity is supposed to be this big live-service hub for the future of the series, maybe a remake of the first game will release alongside it to kick things off. As of right now, though, Ubisoft says it's not happening.

