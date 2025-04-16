Assassin’s Creed Shadows Patch Notes Revealed For Latest Update

A new patch was released for Assassin’s Creed Shadows today, April 16th, at 10 AM EDT. While not quite as large as the prior major update, this update brings in some much-needed fixes to provide a smoother gameplay experience. Title update 1.0.3 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available to download for all platforms. One key takeaway is that the multi-sell feature will be deactivated as of this patch as Ubisoft works on a fix for the feature, which should be deployed in a later update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with taking down the multi-sell feature, the latest Assassin’s Creed Shadows update fixes a few other bugs and issues. Stuttering for the PC should be reduced, and crashes during the prologue and with the Claw of Dragon skin should be resolved. Gameplay-wise, you should now be able to call on your allies, fixing a previous issue where this option didn’t always appear. There are also a few PS5-specific fixes to address crashes on that platform in particular.

The patch download size varies a bit by platform. Here is the full list of patch sizes for today’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows update so you can make sure your system has space:

Xbox Series X|S: 11 GB

PlayStation®5: 0.492 GB

PC: 9.03 GB

Steam: 0.40 GB

MAC: 9 GB

Once the patch is installed, you should see today’s fixes go into effect. Just remember this also means the multi-sell feature will be disabled until a future fix resolves the unexpected issues with this feature.

Going to battle with bugs in the latest AC Shadows update

For a full list of the fixes and improvements in the latest patch, see the full patch notes from Ubisoft below:

LIST OF BUG FIXES

Gameplay

Deactivated the multi-sell features in shops due to unexpected issues.

Fixed an issue where the option to call the allies was missing.

Stability & Performances

Fixed stuttering issues on PC.

Fixed a crash happening during the prologue.

Fixed a graphical distortion on Yasuke’s outfit after dodging.

Fixed crashing and visual issues with the ‘Claw of Dragon’ skin when applied to weapons. NOTE : Visual customization for this weapon will be re-enabled with this update.



Audio

Addressed an issue with audio loss.

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro

Fixed a graphical issue when activating the HDR and PSSR for PlayStation 5 Pro.

Fixed crash issues on PlayStation 5.

As you can see, this is a shorter list of changes compared to what we saw in the previous patch. However, the graphics fixes and improved performance should still make a difference for players who were experiencing crashes and other issues. If you continue to notice bugs or issues, you can report them to Ubisoft via the Assassin’s Creed Shadows bug reporter.