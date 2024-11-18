Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gets Huge 4K, 60fps Upgrade on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Ubisoft has today released a new update for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate that upgrades the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Released in 2015, Syndicate was the final entry in the AC series to come about before Ubisoft would go on to reboot the franchise with Assassin’s Creed Origins. Despite marking the end of this older era of Assassin’s Creed, Syndicate has always been looked upon fondly by fans and is routinely considered one of the better entries in the entire AC saga. For that reason, Ubisoft has now let loose a huge upgrade for Syndicate that makes it better than ever before.

As of this moment, the update in question for Assassin’s Creed Syndicate has dropped on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. This patch is roughly 32GB in size for those on Xbox compared to the 0.75GB size on PS5. As for what the update does, it brings native 4K support to AC Syndicate for all platforms including PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. These consoles can now also now have Syndicate run at 60fps, which is double of what it previously was on older platforms. Best of all, this patch is completely free, which means that those who already own the game don’t have to do anything to

“Revisit the Assassin fantasy and take down your enemies more smoothly than ever on Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s free 60 FPS patch,” said Ubisoft. “Roam London’s streets in a whole new light and elevate your gaming experience with doubled framerate on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PS5 Pro. In addition, take a leap into a visually stunning experience thanks to 4K resolution. Time to discover, or rediscover, this classic on new generation consoles through backwards compatibility!”

This move on Ubisoft’s part is a particularly great one given that a new Assassin’s Creed entry won’t be releasing in 2024. While Assassin’s Creed Shadows was previously supposed to have arrived this month, Ubisoft ended up pushing it into February 2025 to give it a bit more time in the oven. As a result, giving fans a free upgrade for Syndicate in the interim should help keep Assassin’s Creed fans busy in the months ahead.