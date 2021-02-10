Ubisoft Makes Assassin's Creed Game Free for Limited Time

✖

Ubisoft has made an Assassin's Creed game free, for some at least. Since Assassin's Creed debuted back in 2007, Ubisoft hasn't just added to it with a metric ton of mainline games, but it's released spin-offs and put the series through a few stints of experimentation, which is how the Assassin's Creed Chronicles sub-series was born. Fast-forward to today, and one of these games is now free for players. More specifically, and for a limited time, PC players, via Uplay, can download Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for free, no strings attached.

Unfortunately, if you're on console -- such as PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch -- you're out of luck. Further, if you're a Steam-only user or prefer the Epic Games Store, you're also out of luck, as the offer is limited to and exclusive to Uplay, Ubisoft's proprietary PC digital storefront.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China is free. Right now, Ubisoft hasn't made this information clear, and the other two games in the sub-series, Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India and Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia, aren't free, but are on sale, via Uplay, for $3 apiece.

As for Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China itself, it debuted back in 2015 and kicked off the sub-series which was continued by the two aforementioned games, despite receiving mixed reviews and seemingly failing to light the world on fire commercially.

"Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China takes place in China, 1526, as the Ming dynasty starts to crumble," reads an official production description of the game over on Uplay. "You embody Shao Jun, the last remaining Assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood, returning to her homeland with a vendetta. Newly trained by the legendary Ezio Auditore, she is hell-bent on exacting vengeance and restoring her fallen Brotherhood."

