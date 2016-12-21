Get This Assassin’s Creed Game On Xbox One For Less Than a Dollar

Sometimes there are deals that are outright insane, leaving us wondering how they can be offered in the first place. A surplus of keys that are ripe for the picking? A desperate retailer trying to eliminate overstock? Or maybe someone's just trying to spread the love around? Whatever the case, CDKeys is offering up a stellar deal on Assassin's Creed Unity that just can't be beat.

The retailer is currently offering up download keys of the smash Ubisoft game for less than a dollar. Yes, you read that correctly. The sale price on the digital game, right now, is just $.69. That's less than a buck.

Sure, the game has had a few issues with its launch years ago, including some missing face skins (we're still trying to figure that out) and other interesting glitches. But, for the most part, it still remains a solid Assassin's Creed adventure, one that would pave the way for better games, like Syndicate and last year's release of Origins. And, really, it's less than a dollar.

Here's the full game description, in case you need a reminder:

"Paris, 1789. The French Revolution turns a once magnificent city into a place of terror and chaos. Its cobblestoned streets run red with the blood of commoners who dare to rise up against an oppressive aristocracy. Yet as the nation tears itself apart, a young man named Arno will embark upon an extraordinary journey to expose the true powers behind the Revolution. His pursuit will throw him into the middle of a ruthless struggle for the fate of a nation, and transform him into a true Master Assassin.

Introducing Assassin's Creed Unity, the blockbuster franchise's new chapter powered by the all new Anvil engine, rebuilt from the ground up for next gen. From the storming of the Bastille to the execution of King Louis XVI, experience the French Revolution as never before, and help the people of France carve an entirely new destiny."

Oh, and you can play along with your friends in co-op as well. That's still fun, too, despite those early glitches with the game's launch. So head on over and grab your copy before they run out!

Assassin's Creed Unity is also available for PlayStation 4 and PC.