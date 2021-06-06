Assassin's Creed Valhalla Insider Reportedly Leaks New DLC Details

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting more DLC on PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. We already know this. Wrath of the Druids is out, and later this yearThe Siege of Paris will release, assuming it isn't delayed. That said, we don't know much about this second DLC release, at least we don't have many official details. What we do have are new unofficial details.

All of these unofficial details come the way of prominent Assassin's Creed leaker and insider,

Jonathan, who relayed it all and more in a recent YouTube video. The first of these details, a synopsis, reportedly comes straight from the game's files.

"To the South, the kingdom of Francia has unified under a single king for the first time in a hundred years," reads the supposed synopsis. "Charles the Fat, the great-grandson of Charlemagne, now wages a slow war against the Norse in Francia. England could be next. Ravensthorpe must make new allies in Francia to avoid the threat of war. A visitor will arrive at Ravensthorpe's dock to launch the adventure."

Adding to this, it's claimed the DLC will take place in 885, a few years after the events of the main game. Unfortunately, for those expecting the Hidden Ones, they will apparently not be around, or at least that's what character dialogue from the files suggest.

Lastly, a possible release date -- November 9, 2021 is relayed -- however, it's noted this could be a placeholder date. Further, it's possible this date is just to indicate that the Season Pass content will be out before then. Whatever the case, take this date with an extra grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change. If it does, we will update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on Assassin's Creed Valhalla and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the next big of AC Valhalla DLC?