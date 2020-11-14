One Assassin's Creed Valhalla Feature Missing for Some Players Is an "Intended Change"

✖

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X can still rack up trophies and achievements without any issue, but players experiencing the game through the revamped Ubisoft Connect launcher have found that they don’t have the same option. Those playing the game on the PC that way haven’t been able to find any achievements at all, in fact, which has left many wondering where they are. According to Ubisoft, the lack of achievements is intentional and is part of a change that’ll also be in effect for future Ubisoft games played through Ubisoft Connect.

Players curious about the apparent lack of achievements in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s PC version took to online discussions in places like Reddit, Twitter, and Ubisoft’s own forums to see if anyone else had noticed the absent feature. One user in the Ubisoft forums (via PC Gamer) was met with responses from other players who noticed as well with some of them pointing out how Watch Dogs: Legion, another recent game from Ubisoft, still had achievements.

In response to these comments, a member of the Ubisoft support staff team passed along an answer regarding the absence of achievements in the Ubisoft Connect launcher. The response from Ubisoft called the lack of achievements an “intended change” and said that in place of those, players have more challenges to unlock so that they can gain more rewards in Ubisoft Connect.

“Apologies for some of the misinformation I provided earlier in the thread, this was due to a miscommunication,” the Ubisoft support staff member said, referencing a previous answer in the thread that didn’t include as much information. “Achievements are not available for this title on PC, and this is an intended change. Instead of Achievements for new games on Ubisoft Connect, instead we have expanded the Challenges, which provide XP and other rewards in Ubisoft Connect. We know that this is a big change for a lot of you, and we appreciate your understanding in the matter.”

Despite thanking them for their understanding, it turns out many players in the forums were not very understanding after all. Responses to the answer questioned why there couldn’t be both achievements and challenges coinciding in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Ubisoft Connect platform.

Achievements of course aren’t a make-or-break deal for a game, though they could determine what platform you’ll play on if you’re really set on unlocking them. Thankfully, part of the new Ubisoft Connect experience is unprecedented cross-progression in new Ubisoft games on different platforms, so even if you start Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in one place and move to a different one, you can pick up right where you left off.

Our review of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla praised many parts of the new game, so there’s still plenty there even if you can’t have achievements.