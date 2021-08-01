Assassin's Creed Valhalla Director Now Leading Dead Space Remake Development

✖

Just last month, it was revealed that the Game Director behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Eric Baptizat, had left the team at Ubisoft and was moving on to work at Electronic Arts, specifically at EA Motive. At the time, it wasn't known what Baptizat would be doing next at the studio, although some rumors suggested that he could be working on a remake of the original Dead Space. Now, with EA having confirmed that it is indeed creating a Dead Space remake, Baptizat in turn has now unveiled his involvement with the title.

Following the announcement of this new Dead Space title a few weeks back at EA Play Live, Baptizat has now updated his LinkedIn profile and has revealed that he is serving as the Game Director on this remake. Although Baptizat is someone that hasn't worked on the Dead Space series before, his previous work with other action-focused titles seems to suggest that he'll be a good lead for the project.

Perhaps the most notable thing about this development, however, comes with the potential release date for Dead Space. As Baptizat notes in his profile, he only joined EA Motive earlier this year in April, meaning that he hasn't been with the studio for long. For him to be serving as such a key lead on the remake of Dead Space while still being such a new face at the company seems to suggest that the game might still be far off from launching. As such, this would explain why the teaser trailer we saw not long ago (which you can view at the top of this page) didn't feature any actual gameplay.

At this point in time, the only thing that EA has definitively confirmed about this return to Dead Space involves its platforms. The "new" installment in the series will only be available on next-gen hardware and will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. A release date, or even a window, for that matter, still hasn't been announced by those at EA.

If you were a fan of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, are you happy to see the game's director now working on Dead Space? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T VGC]