New Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Seemingly Revealed via Trophies

The next piece of DLC for Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla seems to have been unveiled through a recent list of updated trophies associated with the game. While details are still sparse when it comes to the release timing of this DLC, the trophies themselves seem to indicate that a handful of new tombs will soon be coming to Valhalla giving players a ton of new areas to explore.

Spotted by Twitter account AccesstheAnimus, two new trophies associated with the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla recently appeared. The description for these trophies reveals that some locales known as “Tombs of the Fallen” are slated to come about at some point in the future. Currently, there are no such tombs present in Valhalla, which means that this is clearly something that Ubisoft is going to add to the game, likely through DLC, in the near future. As a whole, the trophies also indicate that there will be three different tombs for players to explore once added.

A new set of trophies has been added to #AssassinsCreed Valhalla and it seems to involve an upcoming piece of content called "Tombs of the Fallen"!



Considering it involves at least three tombs to explore, could this be the official name for the Odin Runes dedicated content? pic.twitter.com/uSDIyAlx19 — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) November 2, 2021

The larger question that some fans have continued to have with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla involves the mysterious Odin Runes. For some time now, Valhalla has featured these runes, but it hasn’t been revealed what they actually do just yet. Thanks to the tease of these new tombs, fans are starting to believe that the runes could end up tying in with the Tombs of the Fallen in some manner. Ubisoft has yet to confirm whether or not this will be the case.

Considering that these trophies have appeared within the past week, it stands to reason that we should be learning a whole lot more about this DLC directly from Ubisoft in the coming days. Until then, if you still haven’t played Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for yourself, you can pick up the title on Xbox, PlayStation, or PC platforms.

