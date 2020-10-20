Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Season Pass, Free Post-Launch Plans

Ubisoft today announced its extensive post-launch plan for the upcoming video game Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In addition to a Season Pass with two major narrative DLC expansions called Wrath of the Druids and The Siege of Paris, Ubisoft confirmed that the title will also receive free seasonal content like in-game events, new settlement buildings, and more.

"With the Season Pass, players will discover new territories and stories through two major expansions and an exclusive quest," today's announcement reads in part. "Once available, expansions will be accessible early from within the structure of the main game, providing a meaningful story that adds to Valhalla’s rich open world. In addition, all players will enjoy new free content through Seasons, with each Season lasting three months – Season 1 will launch in December 2020, extending the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla experience post-launch."

The first season of free content is set to begin in December and will add a new settlement area, the Yule Festival, a River Raids game mode, Jomsviking ranks, and even new skills, abilities, weapons, and cosmetic items. The second season of free content will launch in March 2021 and bring similar new additions to the video game.

Here are the full Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass details, which is available as part of the Gold, Ultimate, and Collector Editions of the game as well as separately for $39.99, straight from Ubisoft:

The Legend of Beowulf quest: In this exclusive quest, players will uncover the monstrous truth behind the legend of Beowulf, available on the launch day of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Expansion 1 - Wrath of the Druids (Spring 2021): In this new adventure, players will journey to Ireland and unravel the mysteries of an ancient and mysterious druidic cult, tracking and discovering their members. Diving into Gaelic myths and folklores, they’ll need to fight their way through haunted forests and dazzling landscapes while gaining influence among Gaelic kings.

Expansion 2 - The Siege of Paris (Summer 2021): In The Siege of Paris, players will have the chance to relive the most ambitious battle in Viking History with key historical figures of war-torn Frankia. During this key moment in history, players will infiltrate the fortified city of Paris and the River Seine under a prolonged siege, uncover enemy secrets, and form strategic alliances to safeguard their clan’s future.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release on November 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. It will also release for the PlayStation 5 when the console releases on November 12th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

