Assassin's Creed Valhalla Glitch Lets Players Kill Training Dummies for Opals

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players will early on discover the Opal market, a place where you can exchange valuable opal for one of a kind items to use throughout your adventure. You'll also get access to contracts (via the Thousand Eyes merchants) that can earn you Opal, and the first one you get can result in a glitch that turns one of the training dummies in your settlement (located at the Assassin's Bureau) into one of your targets. Granted, this glitch makes it pretty easy to take them out since...you know, they don't move, though as one player shared on social media, that's not always the case (via GameSpot).

This happens because these missions are pretty straightforward assassination-style missions, pulling up a random target in the world and sending you after them. If you take contracts from Reda, who is located in Ravensthorpe, the glitch might randomly assign a target to be the training dummies located nearby.

AC: Valhalla offers repeatable quests that turn random NPCs in the gameworld into targets with a little back story and everything. The problem: Training dummies seem to count as NPCs - so I just got the quest to kill a dummy 20 feet away, that apparently committed crimes. pic.twitter.com/R9uiBar9dI — Gregor Schwayer (@gremisch) November 22, 2020

Players are discovering there's really no easier way to score Opals if your target never moves or attacks, though that is not the case with one training dummy.

As you can see above, one player took on a mission and then noticed that the training dummy started to move around like a normal person and walked away, which is hilarious but also kind of creepy.

This will likely be patched out so if you're going to take advantage you'll want to do so now.

Now, if we could just find a glitch that let us take our Viking Cat with us on land and have him attack opposing soldiers (ala Miles Morales) we'd be stoked, so if you stumble upon that please make sure to let us know, or at least me.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, PS5, Stadia, and Luna.

Have you noticed the Training Dummy glitch? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!