Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Full World Map Revealed

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla offers plenty of places to explore and things to do in those various locations, and as you play the game and make your way through the story you'll unlock more and more of the map. You can expedite this and finding certain key locations by unlocking the Cartographer, but thanks to PowerPyx we can now see the entire map for all 5 major locations in the game, including Norway (where you start), England, Vinland, Asgard, and Jotunheim. If you want to get an idea of just how big these areas are and what secrets they hide, you can check out all of the maps in the post below, which should help you map out your path after the Norway prologue.

The maps don't show everything obviously, but you can see locations for Books of Knowledge, Roman Artifacts, synchronization points, Legendary Animals, Quests, treasures, and mysteries, as well as some gold. In England, you'll also see all of the Raid points and a few Zealots.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Full World Map 👀 There are 5 different Map Areas / Countries you can visit: Norway, England, Vinland (North America), Asgard, Jotunheim.https://t.co/FEq2V2ZXpG pic.twitter.com/KHODoKOvs6 — Idle Sloth 🙅🏻‍♂️1️⃣2️⃣❎ (@IdleSloth84) November 8, 2020

Now, if you want some tips and tricks to help you get started in the best way possible in Valhalla, we've compiled a list of 14 things to know as you head into the game, and trust me, they should help you out and make your quest even more enjoyable. The things you see on the maps above are only a fraction of the things you will encounter in the game, which include Flyting challenges, drinking challenges, games of Orlog, old sanctuary of the Hidden Ones (better known as the Assassins), and even designs for Tattoos that you have to chase down to obtain.

Zealots meanwhile are hardened enemies that will track you down if you're not careful but will also yield sweet loot if you can take them. As you can see in our guide, don't forget that you can always call on your Raiding Party for help if you're close enough to the water, which I've used quite a few times to take down a more powerful Zealot.

You can check out our full review of Assassin's Creed Valhalla right here, and to get an idea of what the game entails you can find the official description below.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before. To secure resources, players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and supplies. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons, including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, Xbox Series X, Stadia, and Luna, and hits PS5 on November 12th.

Are you excited for Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Assassin's Creed!