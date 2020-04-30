Assassin's Creed Valhalla Is a Single-Player Game

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla was officially revealed this morning with a world premiere trailer, and Ubisoft has since put out a bunch of different information across a number of interviews and its own official website. If you've been wondering, however, whether you'd be able to play some sort of multiplayer or co-op mode in the upcoming game featuring Vikings, the answer will likely disappoint you, because Ubisoft has confirmed that it is, in fact, a single-player video game.

"Valhalla is a single player game," an Ubisoft spokesperson told Eurogamer, "with many online components, encouraging players to share their progress and creativity."

At this point, it's unclear exactly what those "online components" might entail. Will folks be able to share screenshots of their settlements or perhaps compare completion rates with friends? The statement is just vague enough to leave the possibility open for nearly any edge case, but it does appear that any sort of true multiplayer or co-op experience will not feature in Valhalla.

Here is how Ubisoft describes the upcoming video game on its official website:

"Become Eivor, a mighty Viking raider and lead your clan from the harsh shores of Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England. Explore a beautiful, mysterious open world where you'll face brutal enemies, raid fortresses, build your clan's new settlement, and forge alliances to win glory and earn a place in Valhalla.

England in the age of the Vikings is a fractured nation of petty lords and warring kingdoms. Beneath the chaos lies a rich and untamed land waiting for a new conqueror. Will it be you?"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is set to release Holidays 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

