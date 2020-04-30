Assassin's Creed Valhalla Trailer Released

Assassin's Creed is one of the biggest franchises around, and after the stellar showing from Ubisoft's last entry in the franchise Assassin's Creed Odyssey, anticipation was high for the next game in the series. Yesterday fans finally learned what that new title would be, which turned out to be Assassin's Creed Valhalla, confirming the many Viking rumors that had popped up throughout last year and earlier this year. Accompanying a BossLogic art reveal was the revelation that this morning a full trailer for the game would drop, and now it's finally here. As you can see in the trailer above, the game looks gorgeous, even if it's just a cinematic trailer. Hopefully, we'll see gameplay soon, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the awesome trailer above.

The Viking theme is very much at play here, and we also get to meet the newest assassins, who wields an Axe emblazoned with the Assassin's logo. We also get a glimpse at the Templars he finds himself fighting against, as well as a quick look at some of the supporting cast. Suffice it to say we can't wait to get our hands on this game.

You can check out the full trailer for Assassin's Creed Valhalla in the video above.

While you wait for Valhalla, you can catch up on playing the last title in the series Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and you can find the official description for it below.

"Write your own epic odyssey and become a legendary Spartan hero in Assassin's Creed® Odyssey, an inspiring adventure where you must forge your destiny and define your own path in a world on the brink of tearing itself apart. Influence how history unfolds as you experience a rich and ever-changing world shaped by your decisions.

Show off your extraordinary warrior abilities and shift the tides of battle during one of the deadliest conflicts of the time, the Peloponnesian War. Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in big battles pitting 150 vs. 150 soldiers against each other."

So what do you think of Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.