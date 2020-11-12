Assassin's Creed Valhalla Doubled Odyssey's Launch Day Player Count

✖

As it turns out, Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been exceptionally popular, according to Ubisoft. The company has shared that the number of active launch day players for Assassin's Creed Valhalla more than doubled that of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, its immediate predecessor. As in, more than twice the number of people were playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla on November 10th than were playing Assassin's Creed Odyssey on its launch day.

While that is certainly impressive, it does seem worth noting that a whole lot more people are stuck at home right now, especially in the United States, than might have been when Assassin's Creed Odyssey released. Also, you know, there's that whole "next-gen consoles released alongside it" thing to consider. In terms of numbers going up, though, they certainly have, so that's something.

"We are humbled by the reception from the players and extremely proud of what our teams have accomplished with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which builds on the amazing success of its predecessors," said Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO, as part of the press release announcing the above. "In the context of COVID-19, shipping Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on no less than seven platforms is an incredible achievement for all of the teams involved around the world. We are excited to greet players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with a game that unleashes the power of the new hardware. This paves the way for an exciting holiday, with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla set to be one of this season’s biggest hits."

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Assassin's Creed title right here.

Have you had a chance to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla yet? If so, did you pick it up for one of the next-gen consoles? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!