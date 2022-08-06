Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leak Reveals New Iron Man-Inspired Armor

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla leak has revealed some new armor sets coming to the game, all of which appear to be inspired by other major franchises such as Iron Man. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is one of Ubisoft's biggest games ever and despite being nearly two years old, appears to still be running strong. With no new Assassin's Creed game officially in sight, it seems like Ubisoft wants to keep the momentum going with its latest entry in the franchise until it's ready to release whatever is next. A number of leaks have indicated that will be some kind of standalone, more linear entry in the franchise to fill the gap between Valhalla and the next big title in the series, but it still remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is going to continue getting new content and a new leak may reveal what's next. Dataminer AndyReloads has found new armor sets in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, including a sci-fi looking one with the Iron Man color scheme that shoots a beam out of its chest. It's basically Iron Man without saying its Iron Man. A similar armor set was also found and it seems to emulate a Star Wars stormtrooper. It's important to note that none of these armor sets actually contain official references to these franchises, so it seems like they're more nods than anything else, even if they're incredibly similar. The dataminer also discovered new weapons and even a mount that is eerily similar to the robot dinosaurs from Horizon Forbidden West.

As of right now, Ubisoft has yet to announce or reveal these skins, so it's best to wait until there's something official before getting excited. Sometimes these kinds of things get found and never released, but if they're just now being discovered and they are authentic, it likely means a release is imminent. We'll continue to keep you updated on these armor sets as more information is released.

