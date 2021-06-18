Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Mysterious Portal Tease Has Been Solved

✖

During Ubisoft's E3 2021 presentation last week, the publisher offered a mysterious tease for Assassin's Creed Valhalla involving a gate covered in glowing runes. It took a few days, but the publisher has now confirmed that the puzzle was solved by Access the Animus. The Assassin's Creed fan channel posted a video offering a deep dive on how they solved the riddle. Essentially, the writing on the gate seems to be a message from Loki to Odin, and it also seems to confirm that one of the newly announced expansions for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take players to the realm of Muspelheim!

Ubisoft's Tweet congratulating the Access the Animus channel can be found embedded below.

Not us having a contingency plan for if this wasn't deciphered in the next month 😅 Your excellent work keeps us humble @AccessTheAnimus, as always. https://t.co/bPinujgX8p — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) June 17, 2021

Interestingly enough, this is not the first hint we've seen about Muspelheim in Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Back in April, noted leaker @xj0nathan shared code datamined from the game that had Muspelheim listed alongside "DLC" and "LocationWorldEntry." At the time, it was unclear whether this was a hint at Ubisoft's future plans, or if this might actually have been content that had been cut from the game. Following this tease from E3, a clearer picture is starting to develop!

Now that the teaser has been solved, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for Ubisoft to give fans more information about this expansion! In the Tweet above, the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account hints that that there were contingency plans in place in case "this wasn't deciphered in the next month." Whether or not that means we might see an official reveal in that time frame remains to be seen!

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited to visit Muspelheim in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Were you able to solve the E3 tease on your own?