Assassin's Creed Valhalla Removes Content After Game-Breaking Update Causes Backlash
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.2 released this week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, adding a long-overdue gameplay feature in the process alongside a ton of new content, including free DLC that brings players back to the first game. That said, while it was the game's biggest update in a while, it's also proving to be quite problematic. Since its release, players, en masse, have been reporting major bugs and even crashes. As a result, some of the new content it added has been removed from the game in a hotfix.
Over on Twitter, the official Assassin's Creed account has revealed that a server-side hotfix has been pushed to solve the crashing issues happening in and around Ravensthorpe. In the pursuit of achieving this, Ubisoft has removed settlement decorations and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will now no longer be completable.
“We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe," reads the post. "Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable.”
At the moment of publishing, it's not entirely clear if this hotfix has remedied all of the crashing issues. And it's also unclear when this content will be added back into the game. What is clear is that players are starting to lose patience.
OG Fan Disappointed
I’ve been playing since the original Assassins Creed. In my opinion this has been the worst rollout you guys have ever done. I love the game, but the amount of bugs and glitches have killed my enthusiasm for it.— Muad Deez (@muad_deez) March 20, 2021
Ridiculous
I'm not touching Valhalla again until you fix your broken ass save system. All the saves I made yesterday got corrupted (how???) and now I've lost hours worth of progress. Ridiculous.— Perseus ❎ (@wolf_front) March 20, 2021
This Is Why I Stopped Playing
This is the exact reason I quit valhalla, you never know if an update will break the game due to poor game development skills.— Bryan Nyholt (@IkkikuKnight) March 20, 2021
This Is Becoming a Bit of a Joke
Please fix the a brewing storm quest literally cant continue with the story and it's becoming a joke— Batmaster2 (@MrWayne1989) March 20, 2021
Feels Like a Beta
This game is a potato... Been out forever and still feels like a beta... Everything is bugged... pic.twitter.com/9pA8HLBTml— VfishV (@vVfishVv) March 20, 2021
Bricking Consoles
My base model PS4 crashed last night during brawling, froze my entire system after crashing. Didn't even get to the common crashing error, just a blue screen with frozen PS controller buttons. Had to unplug the console. FIX. THIS. GAME. Please and thank you.— RandyBell (@RJBell007) March 20, 2021
A Little Late
Thanks, just a little late on that. Sure do like the fight one, only to lose all my tokens. Why release an update that is full of bugs. When the games is already full of bugs. Plus you have add ons coming out soon. Are they going to he the same way.— Raven_198 (@198Raven) March 20, 2021
Rather Play Origins
I bought the game at launch, stopped playing in Jan cause of the bugs and havent touched it since.. dont even have the desire to pick it back up. You guys shit the bed from the get go this time and ill never spend full price on an AC game again.
Id rather go play Origins.— Wade Garrett (@xWadeGarrettx) March 20, 2021
Plenty of Bugs and Plenty of Things to Buy
Ubisoft didn't launch any event without a bug. Only things to buy in the store.— Hebert Silva (@hebsilv) March 20, 2021
The Worst Update in Series History
The worst Update in the whole AC history without a doubt— ChiefMaui (@ChiefMaui) March 20, 2021