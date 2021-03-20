Assassin's Creed Valhalla Removes Content After Game-Breaking Update Causes Backlash

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.2 released this week on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, adding a long-overdue gameplay feature in the process alongside a ton of new content, including free DLC that brings players back to the first game. That said, while it was the game's biggest update in a while, it's also proving to be quite problematic. Since its release, players, en masse, have been reporting major bugs and even crashes. As a result, some of the new content it added has been removed from the game in a hotfix.

Over on Twitter, the official Assassin's Creed account has revealed that a server-side hotfix has been pushed to solve the crashing issues happening in and around Ravensthorpe. In the pursuit of achieving this, Ubisoft has removed settlement decorations and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will now no longer be completable.

“We’re deploying a server-side hotfix to address a rise in crashing near Ravensthorpe," reads the post. "Settlement decorations will be temporarily removed and Ostara Festival quests involving decorations will not be completable.”

At the moment of publishing, it's not entirely clear if this hotfix has remedied all of the crashing issues. And it's also unclear when this content will be added back into the game. What is clear is that players are starting to lose patience.