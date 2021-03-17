Assassin's Creed Valhalla's New Free DLC Brings Players Back to the First Game

✖

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new and free DLC brings PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon Luna players back to the original and first game in the series. The first Assassin's Creed game, simply titled Assassin's Creed, released back in 2007. And while the series didn't hit its stride until Assassin's Creed 2, the first game holds a special and nostalgic place in the hearts of many Assassin's Creed fans, which is why so many are excited to see a little bit of content from the game added to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the latest entry in the now long-running franchise.

This week, alongside the new update, Ubisoft released The Godly Reward as a "community appreciation gift." The free gift, which can be redeemed via the Animus Store, includes 300 Opals, Yule Festival rewards, and most notably Altair's outfit. For those that don't know: Altair was the assassin and protagonist of the first game.

Below, you can check out how the outfit looks in Valhalla, courtesy of the official Assassin's Creed Twitter account:

Thank YOU for going above and beyond by helping shape Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for all players! The Godly Reward community appreciation gift is now available for FREE in the Animus Store. 💫 🎁Altaïr's Outfit

🎁Yule Festival rewards

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this bit of free DLC is a limited-time offer or a permanent offer. Whatever the case, right now, as in, at the moment of publishing, it's available to download.

As noted, this new bit of free DLC comes alongside a pretty substantial update released this week that added a long-overdue gameplay feature. Beyond Valhalla, rumors about the next installment in the series are starting to surface, though, at the moment, these rumors are divided about what location the next-gen release is taking players.

