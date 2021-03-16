Assassin's Creed Valhalla Adds Long-Overdue Gameplay Feature

✖

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla update on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S has added a long-overdue gameplay feature. The patch notes of the new update -- which is also available on Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- reveal that it's a meaty one, and perhaps the most substantial made to the game in 2021, which explains why the download sizes of the update are so big. To download the update on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, you will need to clear 17.97 GB. Meanwhile, on PS4, PS5, and Xbox One you will need to clear 12.28 to 12.81 GB, depending on the platform. And even on PC it's a meaty 15.85 download.

That said, after the download of the update is complete, Transmog will be added to the game. What does this mean? Well, it means you will be able to change your gear and weapon appearance within the same category of items at Gunnar's blacksmith in Ravensthorpe for 50 silver.

This may not seem super noteworthy, but it's a feature players have been calling out for basically since release. It's unclear why it took so long to add, but players are happy to finally have it.

The highly anticipated Change Appearance feature (or Transmog) is coming tomorrow to Gunnar's shop in Ravensthorpe! For a small bit of silver, customize your armor and weapons to look like other pieces from your collection! pic.twitter.com/1hzJ7o5cEW — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 15, 2021

In addition to this, three new skills have been added: Fearless Leaper, Loot Food, and Raven's Loot, all of which you can read about via the above-linked patch notes. A close camera option has also been added to the game, plus a variety of bug fixes and game improvements.

It's also worth noting that the update prepares the game for Ostara Festival, which will go live on March 18 and run until April 8.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Google Stadia, and Amazon luna. For more coverage on the best-selling Ubisoft game, click here.