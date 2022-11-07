Assassin's Creed Valhalla Rumored for Steam Release

It's been almost two years since Assassin's Creed Valhalla first released, but it seems the game might drop on another platform in the near future. As spotted by the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit, a Steam version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla has apparently been added recently to Ubisoft Connect's database. That could mean that a Steam version truly is on the way, but readers should take all of this with a grain of salt until Ubisoft makes an official announcement!

Ubisoft tends to avoid releasing games on Steam in favor of the Epic Games Store and the Uplay Store. Earlier this year, the publisher made headlines when it removed several older games from sale on Steam, and there was confusion about whether they would remain playable. If Assassin's Creed Valhalla is coming to the platform, it could signal that a policy change might be in the works. That would be great news for Steam Deck owners, and it's possible the handheld platform could be the incentive Ubisoft needs to start working with Valve again. Unfortunately, it's all just speculation until we hear something concrete from the company.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla debuted in November of 2020. The game is the most recent entry in the main series, putting players in the role of the Viking Eivor. The game received mostly strong reviews upon its release, receiving a 4 out of 5 from ComicBook.com's official review. Since the game's debut, Ubisoft has released a significant amount of DLC for the title, and users on the GamingLeaksandRumors subreddit have expressed an interest in a potential "complete" edition, with all of these expansions intact. That could be a nice incentive for anyone that hasn't played it just yet!

For now, Assassin's Creed Valhalla can be found on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see Assassin's Creed Valhalla release on Steam? Do you think Ubisoft will start bringing games to Steam again? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!